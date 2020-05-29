App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 29, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India LIVE News updates | COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 182, cases stand at 8,158

Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India have risen to 1,65,799. Follow this blog to track live updates.

Today is the 66th day of India’s nationwide lockdown meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. As we approach May 31, the Centre is expected to put out details of a possible lockdown extension soon. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,65,799. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,706. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 58 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Scroll down to track LIVE updates and happenings of the day on Coronavirus:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • May 29, 2020 11:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total count 880

    As many as 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 880, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    Of the 24, 11 are from Goalpara, three each from Nalbari and Tinsukia, two from Dibrugarh and one each from Kamrup, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Dhubri.
    The details of one case were yet to be determined, the minister said.
    All 24 cases were detected late on Thursday, raising the day's total to 97.

    Latest COVID-19 tally in Assam:

    > Total cases: 880
    > Recovered: 103
    > Active cases: 770
    > Deaths: 04

  • May 29, 2020 11:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | To protect vulnerable persons from COVID-19, in line with MHA directives, Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential: Railway Ministry (ANI)

  • May 29, 2020 10:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | 91 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today; taking the total number of cases to 8,158. Death toll rises to 182 after 2 deaths were reported: State Health Department

  • May 29, 2020 10:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UN chief Antonio Guterres has appreciated India's assistance to other countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual conversation with Ambassador TS Tirumurti, India's envoy to the world body, the Secretary General's spokesman has said.
    Tirumurti, who assumed charge as India's Permanent Representative to the UN last week, presented his credentials virtually as telecommuting arrangements are in place at the UN headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

  • May 29, 2020 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India now ninth worst-hit country in world with 1,65,799 cases

    The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • May 29, 2020 10:32 AM IST

    While the government has relaxed lockdown norms, as many as 8,917 projects worth over Rs 21.11 lakh crore across various sectors under execution in 108 red zone districts are at a standstill even now, a survey said.
    According to the study by projects monitoring organisation Projects Today, around 8,917 projects worth Rs 21.11 lakh crore are stuck in the 108 red zone districts, which account for 37.4 percent of the total projects under execution across the country.

    Read more: Projects worth Rs 21.11 lakh crore at a standstill in red zone districts: Report

  • May 29, 2020 10:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

    China has reported five new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such infections to 409, while no new confirmed case was recorded in the country, health officials said today.
    No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported yesterday, the National Health Commission said. (PTI)

  • May 29, 2020 10:18 AM IST
  • May 29, 2020 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: China has reported five new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such infections to 409, while no new confirmed case was recorded in the country, health officials said on Friday. No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, the National Health Commission said. Five new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Thursday, it said. The 409 asymptomatic cases, including 337 in the coronavirus first epicentre Wuhan, were still under medical observation.      Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients test positive for the  COVID-19 but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others. - PTI

  • May 29, 2020 09:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal minister tests positive for COVID-19

    A minister in West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet, a well-placed source in the government told news agency PTI.
    State Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive, the source said.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.