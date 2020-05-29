Coronavirus India LIVE News updates | COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 182, cases stand at 8,158

Today is the 66th day of India’s nationwide lockdown meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. As we approach May 31, the Centre is expected to put out details of a possible lockdown extension soon. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,65,799. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,706. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 58 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Scroll down to track LIVE updates and happenings of the day on Coronavirus: