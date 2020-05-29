Live now
Coronavirus India LIVE News updates | COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 182, cases stand at 8,158
Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India have risen to 1,65,799. Follow this blog to track live updates.
Today is the 66th day of India’s nationwide lockdown meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. As we approach May 31, the Centre is expected to put out details of a possible lockdown extension soon. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,65,799. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,706. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 58 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Scroll down to track LIVE updates and happenings of the day on Coronavirus:
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total count 880
As many as 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 880, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the 24, 11 are from Goalpara, three each from Nalbari and Tinsukia, two from Dibrugarh and one each from Kamrup, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Dhubri.
The details of one case were yet to be determined, the minister said.
All 24 cases were detected late on Thursday, raising the day's total to 97.
Latest COVID-19 tally in Assam:
> Total cases: 880
> Recovered: 103
> Active cases: 770
> Deaths: 04
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | To protect vulnerable persons from COVID-19, in line with MHA directives, Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential: Railway Ministry (ANI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | 91 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today; taking the total number of cases to 8,158. Death toll rises to 182 after 2 deaths were reported: State Health Department
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UN chief Antonio Guterres has appreciated India's assistance to other countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual conversation with Ambassador TS Tirumurti, India's envoy to the world body, the Secretary General's spokesman has said.
Tirumurti, who assumed charge as India's Permanent Representative to the UN last week, presented his credentials virtually as telecommuting arrangements are in place at the UN headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India now ninth worst-hit country in world with 1,65,799 cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the government has relaxed lockdown norms, as many as 8,917 projects worth over Rs 21.11 lakh crore across various sectors under execution in 108 red zone districts are at a standstill even now, a survey said.
According to the study by projects monitoring organisation Projects Today, around 8,917 projects worth Rs 21.11 lakh crore are stuck in the 108 red zone districts, which account for 37.4 percent of the total projects under execution across the country.
Read more: Projects worth Rs 21.11 lakh crore at a standstill in red zone districts: Report
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
China has reported five new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such infections to 409, while no new confirmed case was recorded in the country, health officials said today.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported yesterday, the National Health Commission said. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal minister tests positive for COVID-19
A minister in West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet, a well-placed source in the government told news agency PTI.
State Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive, the source said.