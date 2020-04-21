Coronavirus pandemic | IMA demands central law on violence against doctors, nurses and healthcare staff

In light of the rising reports of violence against doctors, nurses and healthcare staff from across the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on April 20 demanded that a central law be enacted via an ordinance to prevent the same.

The statement from IMA has come after the recent case of obstruction of the cremation of a doctor in Chennai who passed away as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

In its official statement, the IMA said, "IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear. If dignity is denied even in death, our patient and restraint lose their value."

On April 22, the medical association has called for a "White alert to the nation" where doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm as a sign of protest and vigil. It has also given the call for observation of "Black Day" on April 2, adding that all doctors will work with black badges.

In addition, the IMA has warned of further action if the government does not act after April 23.