Apr 21, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Signing Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into US, says Trump
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 17,656.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 17,656. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 559.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Restrictions were eased in some non-hotspot areas of the country yesterday.Globally, there have been over 24.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maharashtra: State Health Minister
Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope yesterday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier.
Tope said some health experts are predicting a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state between April 30 and May 15, PTI reported. "However, this will happen only if people violate lockdown norms," the minister added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 7,86,638 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,00,210 cases
> Italy: 1,81,228 cases
> France: 1,56,480 cases
> Germany: 1,47,065 cases
> United Kingdom: 1,25,856 cases
> Turkey: 90,980 cases
> China: 83,826 cases
> Iran: 83,505 cases
> Russia: 47,121 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 8.00 am IST on April 21)
Update from the neighbourhood | Sri Lanka's Election Commission (EC) has postponed the parliamentary elections for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the country.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had dissolved the Parliament on March 2, six months ahead of schedule and called a snap election on April 25.
The EC has written to President Rajapaksa asking him to seek the highest court's opinion on a possible constitutional standoff arising from the postponement of the polls, PTI has reported.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US President Donald Trump’s tweet saying that he will be “signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates | Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark
The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai yesterday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 3,090.
The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days.
The BMC said 84 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 394, PTI reported.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | News agency ANI has reported citing sources that a COVID-19 case was found in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. About 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the health ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure.
Coronavirus impact | Oil prices bounce back, US crude futures trade above zero
Oil prices rebounded late yesterday, with US crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Prices have skidded as travel restrictions and lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus curbed global fuel use, with demand down 30 percent worldwide. That has resulted in growing crude stockpiles with storage space becoming harder to find. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus News: Turkish President Erdogan imposes partial 4-day curfew
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a four-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The curfew will take effect on April 23, which is a public holiday in Turkey, and end at midnight on April 26.
Erdogan's government has not imposed a total lockdown, fearing its negative impacts on the already frail economy. It has opted for piecemeal measures instead, including weekend curfews and banning people above the age of 65 and below the age of 20 from leaving homes. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections reached 17,656 last evening, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This figure includes cases relating to foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the national death toll. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India stands at 559.
According to the Union Health Ministry, while there are 14,255 reported active cases of COVID-19 in India, 2,842 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected states in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.