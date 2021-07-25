Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 413 new COVID-19 cases, nine fresh fatalities

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Ladakh records 7 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally reaches 20,296
Ladakh has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 20,296, officials said today. Seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the union territory to 20,021, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 68, including 53 in Leh and 15 in Kargil district. Of the new cases, six were from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said. (PTI)