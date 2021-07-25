MARKET NEWS

July 25, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 413 new COVID-19 cases, nine fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 42.78 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.13 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,20,016 deaths. A total of 3,05,03,166 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,08,977 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.34 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.35 percent. Globally, more than 19.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 41.51 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 42.78 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 25, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Ladakh records 7 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally reaches 20,296

    Ladakh has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 20,296, officials said today. Seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the union territory to 20,021, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 68, including 53 in Leh and 15 in Kargil district. Of the new cases, six were from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said. (PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Shuttler Christie dedicates first Olympic victory to late brother, who died of COVID-19

    Top Indonesian shuttler Jonatan Christie has dedicated his first victory in the Olympics to his late elder brother Ivan, whose death changed his family forever and compelled him to briefly abandon his thriving badminton career. The Asian Games gold medallist's quest for a maiden appearance at the Games also took a backseat after Ivan died of COVID-19 earlier this year. Now that he is back on the court, Jonatan pledged that he will give everything he has in memory of his late brother. "This is for him and I want to do my best for him," he said after winning his first men's singles group match against Aram Mahmoud of the Refugee Olympic Team. (PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

    Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has assured Singapore's senior citizens that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and urged them to get the doses, even as the city-state recorded its 37th coronavirus-linked fatality today. An unvaccinated 83-year old woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality here. She developed a fever and cough on June 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was taken to National University Hospital on June 18, where she tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. In a video posted on social media yesterday, Prime Minister Lee said, Don't wait till it's too late." Most people your age are already vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. Protect yourself, and your family too, said the Prime Minister. "There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," the MOH added. (PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Olympics organisers report 10 more COVID-19 cases

    Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132, reported news agency Reuters.

  • July 25, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu records 1,819 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

    Tamil Nadu recorded 1,819 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to 25,46,689, while 27 fatalities took the toll to 33,889. Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 2,583 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,88,775 till date, leaving 24,025 active cases. With 1,604 active cases, Chennai's total has mounted to 5,37,013, while total recoveries stand at 5,27,102. (PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 413 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

    Mumbai reported 413 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths yesterday, taking the city's case tally to 7,33,757 and death toll to 15,766, a civic official said. With 611 people discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 7,09,809, he added. The metropolis now has 5,799 active cases. With 35,021 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the country's financial capital went up to 79,33,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed. The city's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 1,241 days, as per BMC data.(PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,595 new cases

    Assam reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, which took the toll to 5,114, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM). As many as 1,595 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the total number of infections to 5,57,437, while currently, the state has 14,379 active COVID-19 cases. Three fresh fatalities were reported from Lakhimpur while Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, and Sivasagar each reported two deaths. The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. As many as 1,788 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,36,597. (PTI)

  • July 25, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

