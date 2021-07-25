Indian Railways delivers 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid COVID-19 pandemic
This will be the first time that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to deliver the life-saving gas to a neighbouring country, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
July 25, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
The Oxygen Express departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Benapole in Bangladesh on July 24. (Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The Railways delivered a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on a 10-container Oxygen Express train to Bangladesh on July 25.
“Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The train departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Benapole in Bangladesh on July 24. The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed at 9.25 am, the statement mentioned.
“Indian Railways' Oxygen Express to supply Liquid Medical (LMO) oxygen to Bangladesh. First time ever, Indian Railways is transporting 200 MT LMO to Bangladesh in 10 containers from Tatanagar to Benapole, Bangladesh,” the ministry had tweeted.
During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with the shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains. The railways rain around 480 such trains and carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to 15 states across the country since it started operations on April 24, 2021.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.