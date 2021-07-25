COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 51.18 lakh doses administered in India on July 24

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 51.18 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 24, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 43.31 crores.

On the 190th day of the vaccination drive on July 24, 34.54 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 16.63 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Over 69,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Delhi on July 24, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to a government statement. The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government said the city received 83,320 doses of Covishield on July 23 after which the total number of doses available on the day reached 1,08,460.

- As many as 2,96,092 people were vaccinated in Gujarat on the day, taking the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state so far to 3,13,07,617.

- More than 2.98 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 44.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline, it said. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,55,50,543 doses.

- The Maharashtra government is considering granting exemptions from coronavirus-induced restrictions to the fully-vaccinated people, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on the day. Speaking to reporters, Pawar also said the government was mulling an extension of the timings of shops and restaurants from the current deadline of 4.00 pm. He said a decision on granting relaxations on the weekends is likely next week.

- A health worker was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on the day on the charge of operating unauthorised Covid-19 vaccination camps in the state, a police officer said. The arrest was made a month after the police apprehended one person for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a vaccination camp in Kolkata's Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,95,65,656 Arunachal Pradesh 8,12,722 Assam 96,70,449 Bihar 2,20,58,466 Chandigarh 7,45,126 Chhattisgarh 1,13,92,670 Delhi 96,73,601 Goa 12,58,740 Gujarat 3,13,17,090 Haryana 1,09,82,688 Himachal Pradesh 49,07,673 Jharkhand 87,29,225 Karnataka 2,87,88,893 Kerala 1,84,65,580 Madhya Pradesh 2,78,39,892 Maharashtra 4,12,01,026 Odisha 1,53,96,800 Punjab 92,28,495 Rajasthan 3,01,99,363 Tamil Nadu 2,10,30,518 Telangana 1,40,10,986 Uttar Pradesh 4,43,90,048 Uttarakhand 55,26,721 West Bengal 2,76,82,155

