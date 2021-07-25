Delhi relaxes COVID-19 rules: What's allowed, what's not

The relaxations will come in from July 26. Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so from 5 am on July 26 till 5 am on August 9, said the order. (Image: AFP)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDA) on July 24 released its latest set of lockdown relaxations for the capital amid lowering COVID-19 cases and deaths. The relaxations will come in from July 26 (Monday).

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so from 5 am on July 26 till 5 am on August 9, said the order.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on July 24, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

So, here’s a look at what is allowed and what is not:

What is allowed:

- Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with full seating capacity from July 26.

- Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50 percent occupancy from July 26.

- Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed, but only for business visitors.

- Number of people allowed at marriage functions and funerals will be raised to 100, compared to the earlier 50 and 20 people limit, respectively; with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour (wearing masks, social distancing, etc.).

- Spas are allowed to open from July 26 but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo an RT-PCR test fortnightly.

- Intrastate (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) permitted with 100 percent seating capacity. Boarding to be allowed from the rear door, departure from the front door.

- Public transport such as autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, Gramin Sewa and phat phat sewa allowed to operate with up to two passengers.

- Public transport such as Maxi cab allowed to operate with up to five passengers; and RTV with up to 11 passengers.

- Religious places and sports stadia shall be permitted to open.

- Online or distance learning is permitted for schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions.

What is not allowed:

- No standing passengers are allowed on the Delhi Metro after it fully reopens on July 26.

- No standing passengers are allowed on Delhi intrastate travel buses.

- No visitors are allowed at religious places; and no spectators are allowed in stadiums and sports complexes.

- All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.