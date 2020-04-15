App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Home ministry issues strict social distancing rules for offices

According to the SOP, the following measures shall be implemented by all offices, factories and other establishments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing to maintain in offices, workplace, factories and establishments.

According to the SOP, the following measures shall be implemented by all offices, factories and other establishments:

> All areas in the premises shall be disinfected completely using user-friendly disinfectant mediums. It includes entrance Gate of building, cafeteria and canteens, meeting room, conference halls, open areas available, the entrance gate of the site, equipment and lift, washroom, toilet,  sink, water points, walls and all other surfaces.

> Special transportation facility will be arranged without any dependency on the public transport system for workers coming from outside. These vehicles should be allowed to work only with 30-40 percent passenger capacity.

> All vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily.

> Mandatory thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting the workplace to be done.

> Medical insurance for the workers to be made mandatory.

> Provision for hand wash and sanitizer preferably with touch free mechanism will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. Sufficient quantities of all the items should be available.

> Workplaces shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff, to ensure social distancing.

> Large gatherings or meetings of 10 or more people to be discouraged.   Seating at least six feet away from others on job sites and in gatherings, meetings and training sessions.

> Not more than two to four persons (depending on size) will be allowed to travel in lifts or hoists.

> Use of staircase for climbing should be encouraged.

> There should be a strict ban on tobacco and spitting should be strictly prohibited.

> There should be a total ban on non-essential visitors at sites.

> Hospitals or clinics in the nearby areas,  which are authorized to treat  COVID-19 patients,  should be identified and the list should be available at the workplace all the time.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:29 am

