Coronavirus state-wise tally April 15: Rajasthan cases rise to 969

With 2,687 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,561) and Tamil Nadu (1,204).
India has recorded 11,439 cases of the novel coronavirus and 377 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On April 14, over 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai's Bandra station to protest against the extension of the lockdown, demanding their right to return home. An FIR has been filed against at least 1,000 migrant workers.
A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
A PTI report said the number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,005.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|483
|16
|9
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|32
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|66
|29
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|13
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1561
|30
|30
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|650
|59
|28
|11
|Haryana
|199
|34
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|33
|13
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|278
|30
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|27
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|260
|71
|10
|16
|Kerala
|387
|211
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|17
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|730
|51
|50
|19
|Maharashtra
|2687
|259
|178
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|18
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|176
|14
|12
|27
|Rajasthan
|969
|147
|3
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1204
|81
|12
|29
|Telengana
|624
|100
|17
|30
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|660
|50
|5
|32
|West Bengal
|213
|37
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|11439*
|1306
|377
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam
Globally, nearly two million infections and over 126,00 deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
