Coronavirus state-wise tally April 15: Rajasthan cases rise to 969

India has recorded 11,439 cases of the novel coronavirus and 377 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 2,687 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,561) and Tamil Nadu (1,204).

On April 14, over 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai's Bandra station to protest against the extension of the lockdown, demanding their right to return home. An FIR has been filed against at least 1,000 migrant workers.

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A PTI report said the number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,005.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 483 16 9 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 32 0 1 5 Bihar 66 29 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 8 Delhi 1561 30 30 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 650 59 28 11 Haryana 199 34 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 33 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 278 30 4 14 Jharkhand 27 0 2 15 Karnataka 260 71 10 16 Kerala 387 211 3 17 Ladakh 17 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 730 51 50 19 Maharashtra 2687 259 178 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 1 0 0 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 18 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 176 14 12 27 Rajasthan 969 147 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1204 81 12 29 Telengana 624 100 17 30 Tripura 2 0 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 660 50 5 32 West Bengal 213 37 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 11439* 1306 377 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, nearly two million infections and over 126,00 deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.