you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 15: Rajasthan cases rise to 969

With 2,687 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,561) and Tamil Nadu (1,204).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 11,439 cases of the novel coronavirus and 377 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On April 14, over 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai's Bandra station to protest against the extension of the lockdown, demanding their right to return home. An FIR has been filed against at least 1,000 migrant workers.

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A PTI report said the number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,005.

Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 8.42.35 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh483169
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam3201
5Bihar66291
6Chandigarh2170
7Chhattisgarh33130
8Delhi15613030
9Goa750
10Gujarat6505928
11Haryana199343
12Himachal Pradesh33131
13Jammu and Kashmir278304
14Jharkhand2702
15Karnataka2607110
16Kerala3872113
17Ladakh17100
18Madhya Pradesh7305150
19Maharashtra2687259178
20Manipur210
21Meghalaya100
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland#000
24Odisha60181
25Puducherry710
26Punjab1761412
27Rajasthan9691473
28Tamil Nadu12048112
29Telengana62410017
30Tripura200
31Uttarakhand3790
32Uttar Pradesh660505
32West Bengal213377
Total number of confirmed cases in India11439*1306377
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Globally, nearly two million infections and over 126,00 deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

