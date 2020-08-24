Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000

Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports record 2,993 COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Odisha yesterday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection.

With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said. (Input from PTI)