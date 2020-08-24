Live now
Aug 24, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 30.4 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 74.9 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 154th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 30,44,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 56,706 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 74.9 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.33 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.05 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports record 2,993 COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Odisha yesterday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection.
With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark yesterday as 1,075 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 318, a health bulletin said.
The state's virus count has risen to 30,178 with the detection of the new cases, it said. About 20,136 patients have recovered so far.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | USFDA approves plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment
US' Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given an emergency approval for blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment against the disease. This comes at a time when the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States has crossed 1.76 lakh.
The White House had said yesterday that a 'major therapeutic breakthrough' would be announced in a news conference addressed by President Donald Trump.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 90,740 yesterday as 1,272 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 242, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The new infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 22,854, while 67,641 people have recovered from the disease and three patients have migrated to other states. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 30,44,940. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 22,80,566 patients have recovered, 56,706 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,07,668. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.33 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.05 lakh.
With over 56.85 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 154th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.