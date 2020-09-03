Live now
Sep 03, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4.5 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 36.2 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 164th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 37,69,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 66,333 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.58 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.57 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation at home, the staff of the 83-year-old media tycoon said yesterday.
Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi's personal physician at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, told Adnkronos news agency the former premier had no symptoms but had decided to test for COVID-19 because of his recent stay in Sardinia.
Read more here
Coronavirus impact | FM Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs on loan recast today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs today for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of COVID-19 related stress in bank loans.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month permitted one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans without getting classified as a non-performing asset.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | World's most expensive footballer Neymar tests positive for COVID-19
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar, who is the world’s most expensive footballer, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 28-year-old Brazilian footballer was among three star footballers who tested positive for the infectious disease yesterday. His Argentinean teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have also contracted the infection.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh LIVE updates | Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4.5 lakh
COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased by over 10,000 for the eighth straight day yesterday, taking the tally past the 4.5 lakh-mark.
In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the government said that the state had recorded 10,392 new cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths in 24 hours ending 9.00 am yesterday. The state's tally of overall cases reached 4.55 lakh, while the total recoveries increased to 3.48 lakh. After a total of 4,125 deaths, a sum of 1.03 lakh cases remained active in the state, as per the bulletin. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 37,69,523. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 29,01,908 patients have recovered, 66,333 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,01,282. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.58 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.57 lakh.
With over 50.90 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 164th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.