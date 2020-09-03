Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4.5 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation at home, the staff of the 83-year-old media tycoon said yesterday.

Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi's personal physician at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, told Adnkronos news agency the former premier had no symptoms but had decided to test for COVID-19 because of his recent stay in Sardinia.

