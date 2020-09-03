Coronavirus vaccine update September 3 | Here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine from around the world

From China offering its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidates to aviation industry workers and early results of a Novavax candidate showing promise to Sanofi and its British peer GSK starting a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine and its development from around the world.

China offers coronavirus vaccine candidates to aviation industry workers - notice

China has offered experimental coronavirus vaccines to aviation industry workers, according to news agency Reuters, in a push to inoculate high-risk groups to prevent a possible resurgence as economies reopen.

China, which has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of human trials, launched the emergency use vaccine programme in July, hoping to boost the immunity of groups such as border inspectors or medical industry workers.

Frontline workers at Chinese airlines, airports, China National Aviation Fuel Group and TravelSky Technology will be provided a candidate vaccine on a voluntary basis, the notice from China's aviation regulator shows.

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanofi and GSK said on Thursday that they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to 'COVAX' access plan

Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots, the project's co-lead said.

Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, said the coordinated plan, known as COVAX, now has Japan, Germany, Norway and more than 70 other nations signed up, agreeing in principle to procure COVID-19 vaccines through the facility for their populations.

"We have, as of right now, 76 upper middle income and high income countries that have submitted confirmations of intent to participate - and we expect that number to go up," Berkley told news agency Reuters in an interview.

US CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as soon as late October

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency have shown.

"For the purpose of initial planning, CDC provided states with certain planning assumptions as they work on state specific plans for vaccine distribution, including possibly having limited quantities of vaccines in October and November," a CDC spokeswoman told news agency Reuters.

The country's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had earlier said on MSNBC that based on the patient enrollment rate in COVID-19 vaccine trials underway, there could be enough clinical data to know by November or December that one of the vaccines is safe and effective.

Early Novavax vaccine results show no major safety issue: Report

According to an Associated Press report, early results from an experimental vaccine have shown no major safety problems and have also spurred the desired immune system responses.

The US government has awarded Novavax, a company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, $1.6 billion to help develop and make the vaccine, which is given as two shots, three weeks apart. It includes a protein from the coronavirus to prompt the immune system to make antibodies to fight infection.