Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier sees human trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'fairly soon'

Reuters
Representative image

Merck aims to start human trials on one of its COVID-19 vaccine candidates "fairly soon," with a second vaccine candidate likely to begin trials later this year, Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier said on September 3.

Merck this year bought Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience to gain its vaccine project that relies on a measles vector, and is also collaborating with research nonprofit IAVI on a second vaccine hopeful that uses the same technology as Merck’s Ebola vaccine ERVEBO.

"Both of those are going forward," Frazier said during a virtual briefing sponsored by drug industry group International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers & Association.

Close

"We expect to be able to start larger-scale human trials in the measles-virus vaccine fairly soon, and we expect to be able to start those clinical trials for the (IAVI vaccine) later this year."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:59 pm

