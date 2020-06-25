Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 25, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's tally
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4.56 lakh. India's recovery rate has risen to around 56.7 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-third day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,56,183 lakh cases, which includes 14,476 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 56.7 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 93.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
With over 70,000 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's COVID-19 tally
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 more deaths, 2,434 recoveries reported
With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625 yesterday. As many as 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962, the city civic body said.
According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) press release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours — the second highest in June — following their recovery from the infection. With this, the number of recovered patients increased to 37,010.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | 1 crore global COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom yesterday said he expects the global COVID-19 case tally to reach 1 crore next week. The number of COVID-19 cases across the world is currently at about 93.3 lakh.
The WHO chief reiterated the urgent need to use all tools to suppress the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 3,788 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to over 70,000; death toll rises to 2,365
Delhi recorded 3,788 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.
With this, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally yesterday stood at 69,625.
According to the bulletin, 41,437 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 26,588, adding that 4,20,707 tests have been conducted till now. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 4,56,183. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 2,58,685 patients have recovered, 14,476 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,83,022. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 93.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.7 lakh.
With over 23.4 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninety-third day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.