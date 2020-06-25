Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's tally

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-third day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,56,183 lakh cases, which includes 14,476 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 56.7 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.

Globally, there have been over 93.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.7 lakh people have died so far.