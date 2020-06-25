App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resumption of international flights: Here's what we know so far

International flights to and from the country were banned even before the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 was implemented.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, domestic flight operations were suspended. International flights to and from the country were banned even before the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 was announced.

Some flights were later operated by the government in early May, under its Vande Bharat Mission, to repatriate Indians stranded overseas in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gradually, as the country started easing out of the lockdown in a phased manner, the government announced a staggered resumption of domestic flights. Operations began on May 25, and contours of the new fare structure for flights from May 25 onward were laid down by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. At the time, he had said that a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated at first, only to be increased later depending on initial experience.

Close
However, international flights continue to remain suspended up until now. Earlier this month, the aviation minister had said that a decision regarding resumption of international travel can be taken in the coming months, even earlier, when domestic air traffic would reach 50-55 percent of its pre-COVID-19 capacity, and other states would be in the position to absorb more number of passengers coming in.
 At a media briefing on June 20, Puri reiterated his point that when domestic flights scale up to 55 percent, international flights will be reopened in some form or the other. He mentioned that domestic operations are currently running on one-third of the summer schedule.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Puri's 'optimistic reading': Indian aviation to get back to 2019 levels by year-end, Air India divestment is on

related news

While noting that by mid-July, the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation exercise will be on, Puri has also hinted that while the mission itself would have scaled up further in its fourth phase, international operations will also begin.

The aviation ministry is also considering the prospect of establishing individual 'bilateral bubbles' with countries. This came after the US levelled allegations against the Indian government of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorisation prior to conducting charter flights.

Also Read | Are Vande Bharat repatriation flights discriminatory, as US govt points out?

Following this, the ministry said," As we move from controlled and managed aviation evacuation of our citizens in different parts of the world and foreign nationals from India, we are now looking at the possibility of establishing bilateral arrangements. These evacuation flights which were primarily meant for the evacuation of our citizens from all over the world are now increasingly carrying Indians and citizens of other countries outbound to countries where they are normally resident." It did not, however, respond directly to allegations of the US Transportation Department.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


LIVE WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Watch Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PMAY (U), AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission a boon in fight against COVID-19: Hardeep Singh Puri

PMAY (U), AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission a boon in fight against COVID-19: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus wrap June 25: CBSE cancels pending board exams; salons to re-open in Maharashtra from June 28

Coronavirus wrap June 25: CBSE cancels pending board exams; salons to re-open in Maharashtra from June 28

Coronavirus growth rate is decreasing in Mumbai: BMC

Coronavirus growth rate is decreasing in Mumbai: BMC

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.