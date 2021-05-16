MARKET NEWS

May 16, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh records 7,664 new COVID-19 cases, 129 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 18 crore, according to the union health ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.43 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,66,207 deaths. A total of 2,04,32,898 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 36,73,802 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 15.07 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 83.83 percent. Globally, more than 16.21 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 33.64 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 18 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 16, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has said that a new app interfaced with CoWIN needs to be created for the vaccination drive of people in the 18-44 age group. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged the Centre to allow state governments to develop their own platforms for the vaccination programme.

    Read more | Need new app for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 age group: Karnataka Deputy CM

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The second consignment of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Hyderabad, Telangana. Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched Sputnik V -- the first foreign-made vaccine being used in the country -- on May 14

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients has not been found effective in reducing the progression to severe disease or death and is likely to be dropped from the clinical management guidelines, sources said. In a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19 on Friday, all members were in favour of removing the use of convalescent plasma from the Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases, they said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will issue an advisory on the matter soon, they said.

    Read more | Plasma therapy not effective, likely to be dropped from clinical management guidelines on COVID-19

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu government floats global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines

    The Tamil Nadu government floated a global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday to administer to those in the 18 to 44 years age group. The move follows a recent announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the state government will float global tenders to procure COVID vaccines to be given to those aged 18 and above. The government sought a delivery schedule of 180 days progressively from the date of purchase order for 3.5 crore (35 million) vaccines for Rs 2,00,00,000 (20 million). The last date for submission of tenders is June 5 at 11 am, as per the tender floated by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) on the day. (PTI)

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 34,848 COVID-19 cases, 960 deaths

    Maharashtra reported a further decline in new COVID-19 cases with 34,848 infections coming to light yesterday. But the state also reported 960 deaths, an increase over Friday. The caseload increased to 53,44,063 and the death toll reached 80,512, the state health department said. On Friday, the state had reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths. (PTI)

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh records 7,664 new COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 9,07,589 yesterday with the addition of 7,664 cases, while the death toll went up by 129 to reach 11,590, a health department official said. The number of recoveries reached 7,85,598 after 387 people were discharged from hospitals while 11,088 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,10,401. (PTI)

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 5,347 fresh COVID cases, 63 more fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,24,979 yesterday as 5,347 more people tested positive for the disease, while 63 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 2,123, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission in Guwahati said. Assam now has 44,008 active cases. At least 3,254 people were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,77,501. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.39 percent. Altogether, 33,61,495 people have been inoculated in Assam, with 7,30,846 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI)

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

see more See More

