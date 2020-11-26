Coronavirus state-wise tally November 26: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 7.74 lakh

Tamil Nadu reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 25, raising its tally to 7.74 lakh.

With nearly 18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,95,959 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,78,055 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,64,674 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,74,710 cases

> Kerala - 5,78,363 cases

India has recorded more than 92.6 lakh novel coronavirus cases and 1.35 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while more than 86.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested on November 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 137 -5 4479 15 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 12673 -351 845039 1176 6962 6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 968 -36 15157 66 49 4 Assam 3277 63 207766 117 978 2 5 Bihar 5225 328 225077 362 1237 4 6 Chandigarh 1127 -1 15532 77 266 1 7 Chhattisgarh 24676 1861 201744 2783 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 35 -2 3290 4 2 9 Delhi 38287 -214 498780 5361 8720 99 10 Goa 1281 60 45229 61 683 4 11 Gujarat 14287 243 183756 1283 3906 14 12 Haryana 20948 183 201250 1972 2291 42 13 Himachal Pradesh 7875 725 28106 99 585 13 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5264 -93 100892 570 1663 12 15 Jharkhand 2160 -82 105040 316 958 3 16 Karnataka 24909 278 841432 1333 11714 19 17 Kerala 65234 695 511008 5770 2121 26 18 Ladakh 886 32 7125 56 108 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 13742 763 181345 996 3197 14 20 Maharashtra 85488 1250 1663723 4844 46748 65 21 Manipur 3248 73 20640 115 245 5 22 Meghalaya 915 22 10488 37 110 23 Mizoram 441 -1 3319 21 5 24 Nagaland 1467 -6 9463 66 61 25 Odisha 6212 -14 308102 728 1687 16 26 Puducherry 540 51 35671 609 27 Punjab 7129 295 136622 444 4684 31 28 Rajasthan 26320 1123 225229 2144 2218 18 29 Sikkim 236 -2 4481 44 102 30 Tamil Nadu 11520 -355 751535 1873 11655 16 31 Telangana 10784 -102 254676 961 1444 3 32 Tripura 767 -23 31441 73 370 33 Uttarakhand 4658 20 66799 450 1185 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 24876 948 500835 1328 7644 29 35 West Bengal 24752 -128 434067 3605 8172 51 Total# 452344 7598 8679138 36367 135223 524 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19, according to the Reuters tally.