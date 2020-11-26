PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 26: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 7.74 lakh

With nearly 18 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections followed by Karnataka (8.78 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.64 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 25, raising its tally to 7.74 lakh.

With nearly 18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the health ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,95,959 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,78,055 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,64,674 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,74,710 cases

> Kerala - 5,78,363 cases

India has recorded more than 92.6 lakh novel coronavirus cases and 1.35 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while more than 86.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested on November 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands137-5 447915 61
2Andhra Pradesh12673-351 8450391176 6962
3Arunachal Pradesh968-36 1515766 49
4Assam327763 207766117 978
5Bihar5225328 225077362 1237
6Chandigarh1127-1 1553277 266
7Chhattisgarh246761861 201744278316 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu35-2 32902
9Delhi38287-214 4987805361 872099 
10Goa128160 4522961 683
11Gujarat14287243 1837561283 390614 
12Haryana20948183 2012501972 229142 
13Himachal Pradesh7875725 2810699 58513 
14Jammu and Kashmir5264-93 100892570 166312 
15Jharkhand2160-82 105040316 958
16Karnataka24909278 8414321333 1171419 
17Kerala65234695 5110085770 212126 
18Ladakh88632 712556 108
19Madhya Pradesh13742763 181345996 319714 
20Maharashtra854881250 16637234844 4674865 
21Manipur324873 20640115 245
22Meghalaya91522 1048837 110
23Mizoram441-1 331921 5
24Nagaland1467-6 946366 61
25Odisha6212-14 308102728 168716 
26Puducherry54051 35671609
27Punjab7129295 136622444 468431 
28Rajasthan263201123 2252292144 221818 
29Sikkim236-2 448144 102
30Tamil Nadu11520-355 7515351873 1165516 
31Telangana10784-102 254676961 1444
32Tripura767-23 3144173 370
33Uttarakhand465820 66799450 118512 
34Uttar Pradesh24876948 5008351328 764429 
35West Bengal24752-128 4340673605 817251 
Total#4523447598 867913836367 135223524 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 09:37 am

