Nov 26, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally in Bihar rises to 2.32 lakh; toll mounts to 1,237
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 92 lakh. There are 4,44,746 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 248th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 92,22,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,34,699 deaths. A total of 86,42,771 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,44,746 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.82 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.72 percent. Globally, more than 6.02 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.18 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Bihar logs 763 fresh COVID cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,32,459 after 763 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,237, a health department bulletin said yesterday. It said that 350 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,25,797. The state now has 5,425 active cases. The four new deaths were registered in Patna, Bhagalpur, Rohtas and Jamui districts, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Americans in holiday rush despite highest COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
Record hospitalizations and a surging death toll failed to keep Americans from traveling a day before the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, raising fears that the unchecked spread under way is a prelude to further contagion at Christmastime. Daily US deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May on Tuesday and hospitalizations reached a record 88,000 on Wednesday as the country recorded 2.3 million new infections in the past two weeks alone. Steep surges in cases typically result in a rising death toll weeks later. Coronavirus deaths reached 2,157 on Tuesday - one person every 40 seconds - with another 170,000 people infected, as millions of Americans disregarded official warnings and traveled for Thanksgiving. (Reuters)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 248th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.