Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 11, accused the Opposition of speaking Pakistan's language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The prime minister also asserted that the legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi likened the Bill to the government's decision to nullify provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution.

He also asked his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to gather feedback from all sections of society -- from farmers to the poor and industrialists -- on the coming Union Budget and share the inputs with the Finance Minister.

The Bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. It is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing following a debate.

After having been debated for many hours, the contentious Bill was passed in the Lower House on December 9, with 334 members favouring it and 106 voting against it.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution in their respective native countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and stand eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Bill has triggered severe protests in the Northeast. Those opposing the Bill claim that it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of their religion.

To assuage feelings of tribals of the Northeast, where many feel that permanent settlement of illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the Centre has made provisions under which the Bill will not be applicable in Inner Line Permit (ILP) areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong majority in the Lok Sabha, it lacks numbers in the Rajya Sabha.

Yet, the BJP is confident that the proposed legislation will be passed by the Upper House.

Those opposing the Bill have claimed that that citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion.