Cipla, Jubilant to face action if they fail to fulfill supply obligation of Remdesivir within 24 hours: Karnataka govt
The Karnataka government has said that the Centre had directed Jubilant Ltd to supply 32,000 Remdesevir vials to the state by May 9. However, Karnataka has only received 17,601 vials from the company as of May 8.
May 11, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST
The Karnataka government on May 11 warned Cipla, Jubilant with legal action if they fail to fulfill the supply obligation of Remdesivir within 24 hours.
The Karnataka government has said that the Centre had directed Jubilant Ltd to supply 32,000 Remdesevir vials to the state by May 9. However, Karnataka has only received 17,601 vials from the company as of May 8.
Similarly, the Centre had directed Cipla Ltd to supply 30,000 vials of Remdesivir by May 9, but the state received only 10,840 vials as of May 8.
Failure of the pharma firms in supplying the requisite quantity as directed by the Government of India severely impacted the treatment of coronavirus patients requiring Remdesivir vials, the state government said. It constrained the state’s capacity to provide timely and effective treatment to infected patients.
Cipla and Jubilant have been further directed to provide day-to-day supply quantity commitments of Remdesivir vials as allotted by the Centre to Karnataka.
Karnataka on May 11 reported 39,510 new COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths, and 22,584 discharges. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 5,87,452 and the total coronavirus tally is 20,13,193. As many as 19,852 COVID-19 patients have died in Karnataka so far, while 14,05,869 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here