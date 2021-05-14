Centre to supply over 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to states, UTs for free

(Representative image)

The Centre on May 14 announced that it will supply nearly 192 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to states free of cost from May 16 to 31.

In a statement, the health ministry said that the allocation of the Centre's vaccine supplies to states/UT is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"During 16-31 May 2021, 191.99 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be supplied to the States and UTs, free of cost," it said.

The supplies will include 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh of Covaxin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government said that the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance. "States have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise the vaccine wastage," it said.

Also read: Covaxin dispatched to various states like Assam, Gujarat: Bharat Biotech

In the previous fortnight i.e. May 1-15, the Centre had supplied over 1.7 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs, free of cost.

So far, India has administered close to 18 crore doses. "The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report," the ministry had said on May 13.

The total of 17,91,77,029 include 96,16,697 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,14,563 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 81,12,476 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 39,14,688 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group have taken the first dose.

Under the Centre's 'Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy', 50 percent of doses manufactured by vaccine makers are earmarked for supply to states/UTs, as free of cost supply from Union government, while the remaining 50 percent is available for direct procurement by states/UTs and private hospitals.