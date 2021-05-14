Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks

May 14, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

recovery rate has improved to 83.26 percent, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029, as per the Health Ministry.

: India on May 13 added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19