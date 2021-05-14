Dr Reddy's says it plans to vaccinate 125 million people with Sputnik V vaccine in next 8-12 months
"We have a supply committment of 36 million doses from RDIF in next two months," said M V Ramana, Executive Vice President and Head of the Branded Formulations at Dr. Reddy's.
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India
Drug maker Dr Reddy's on May 14 said it plans to vaccinate 125 million people in the next 8-12 months with Sputnik vaccine. The company is in discussions with at least 2 states.
About 15-20 percent of the initial supplies would be from imported from Russia.
The company said it expects commercial shipments from the middle of June.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that the imported doses Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been priced at Rs 948 + 5 percent GST (Rs 995.40) per dose.
The company said the price would remain the same for the government and private channels.
The company said it would be working with hospitals in metroes that can handle -18 degrees Centigrade. The company is preparing working at 35 cities.
Dr Reddy's as per its licensing agreement with can produce up to 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, the deal allows to expand the volumes by mutual consent.
Dr Reddy's also said it will be bringing single dose Sputnik Light vaccine in India soon.
