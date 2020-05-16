App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre plans to make India global hub for MRO: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the tax regime for the MRO ecosystem has been rationalised and aircraft component repairs and airframe maintenance will increase from Rs 800 crores to Rs 2000 crores in three years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 16, said that the government had plans to make India a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO).

Announcing details of the fourth tranche of the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation, Sitharaman said that the tax regime for the MRO ecosystem had been rationalised and that aircraft component repairs and airframe maintenance would increase from Rs 800 crores to Rs 2,000 crores in three years.

"India has the capacity, manpower and skills; it can be a hub for many flights heading to South-East Asia and westwards," the finance minister said.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

related news

"Major engine manufacturers in the world would set up engine repair facilities in India in the coming year," Sitharaman said, adding that convergence between defence sector and the civil MROs would also be established to create economies of scale.

"This is a major step that we want to make sure India benefits from. Not just civilians, but also defence aircrafts will benefit from this move," the finance minister said while addressing the media.

Also Read | Centre to ease restrictions on Indian airspace utilisation to reduce cost of flying: FM Sitharaman

Since May 13, this has been the fourth tranche of packages announced by the FM - each focused on various sectors of the economy.

The first set of measures announced on May 13, which focused on benefits for MSMEs, NBFCs, three tax measures and support for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Also Read | Government to open up airspace, auction 6 more airports on PPP

On May 14, the new schemes focused on migrant workers, street vendors, and small traders. On May 15, the measures were focused on agriculture and allied sectors and small farmers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Power discoms in Union Territories to be privatised, says Finance Minister

Power discoms in Union Territories to be privatised, says Finance Minister

Ease of Business and Make in India headline Day 4 of stimulus measures

Ease of Business and Make in India headline Day 4 of stimulus measures

NRAI partners with DotPe to provide digital ordering solutions for member restaurants

NRAI partners with DotPe to provide digital ordering solutions for member restaurants

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.