Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Bringing in commercial mining in coal sector, removing govt monopoly: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm on May 16. This is the fourth day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FM Sitharaman said the announcements will be made in tranches. The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.

The second tranche on May 14 focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

The third tranche on May 15 outlined measures for the agriculture and allied sectors and small farmers.

The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12 is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.