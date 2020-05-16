Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Bringing in commercial mining in coal sector, removing govt monopoly: FM
This is the fourth day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm on May 16. This is the fourth day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FM Sitharaman said the announcements will be made in tranches. The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.
The second tranche on May 14 focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.
The third tranche on May 15 outlined measures for the agriculture and allied sectors and small farmers.
The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12 is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Improve autonomy, accountabilitiy and efficiency in ordnance supplies by Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board.
Corporatisation does not mean privatisation.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Defence production: Make In India and Self-Reliance have now become a partner. We have now come to a conclusion that we shall notify a list of weapons and platforms which shall not be allowed for import. Every year this list will be increased. Done after consultation with Department of Military Affairs. The items in this list will now be purchased only from India. Indigenisation of imported spares. A separate budget provisioning will be done for domestic capital procurement. Will help reduce the defence import bill.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | We would also like to remove the distinction between captive and non-captive mines. Will help in the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency in mining and production. Ministry of Mines in the process of developing a Mineral Index for different minerals. Rationalisation of stamp duty payable at the time of award of mining leases.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Mining of minerals: The sectoral reform we want to bring in here to give boost to the sector is to now have a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime. 500 mining blocks will be offered through an open and transparent auction process.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | India has the 3rd largest valued coal availability in its untapped mines, and yet we still import coal and emerging sectors suffer because raw material is not available. Regulations are required when there is a shortage. But this country has abundant coal. Coal bed methane will also be auctioned. Rs 50,000 crore for evacuation infrastructure is being provided.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | The first of the 8 sectors is coal. We are bringing in commercial mining in coal sector. Govt monopoly in coal mining being removed. This will be done based on a revenue-sharing mechanism instead of regime of fixed rupee per tonne. Any party can bid for a coal block and sell in the open market.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | These are the sectors where reforms being brought in - coal, minerals, defence production, airspace management, airports, Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) in aviation, power distribution companies in UTs, space, atomic energy.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Attempts have already started for upgradation of industrial infrastructure. Need to talk about this afresh. Industrial land banks, clusters been identified long back. Now using tech, we are ensuring these land parcels are identified.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | She lists policy reforms initiated in the last couple of months to fast-track investments.
Policy reforms to fast track investments. Fast track clearance through Empowered Group of Secretaries being done. Project Development Cell in each Ministry to prepare investible projects, coordinate with investors and Central and state govts.