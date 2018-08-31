App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre planning Rs 1,000cr subsidy to help build electric vehicles charging stations

The Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) expects total investment of about Rs 2,000 crore to set up 1,000 charging stations across the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is planning to provide Rs 1,000 crore subsidy to build charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), according to a Mint report.

The Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) expects total investment of about Rs 2,000 crore to set up 1,000 charging stations across the country. The ministry’s contribution will be Rs 1,000 crore while the remaining amount will be contributed by private players.

The ministry plans to spread out this investment over five years. In the first year, DHI will invest Rs 50 crore, Rs 200 crore in the second year and Rs 250 crore in the subsequent three years.

The planned charging stations will be built all over India, but especially on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Surat-Pune highways. A charging station will be built at a distance of every 25 km on these highways. Cities with population of more than 4 million will also be focused on.

related news

India has not been able to deploy the EVs procured by state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd due to the lack of charging stations. The government plans to deploy 5,000 electric buses in the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Scheme, which expires in 2023.

“Electric vehicles and charging stations go hand-in-hand and neither can really take off without the other. It is great to see the government supporting the growth of charging infra as well, since the state-level policies which assign subsidies do not really exist on the ground,” Maxson Lewis, managing director at Magenta Power, an EV charging infrastructure provider, told the daily.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:17 pm

tags #automobile #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.