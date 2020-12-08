CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 to be held in February-March, says top official

Representational image

With the CBSE board confirming the news of the offline exams, a top board official has said that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in February-March like every year. This comes amid the current speculation about the CBSE board exams 2021.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in an interview with a leading media organisation, asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay the board exam 2021.

Giving much relief to the students, he said that this year there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year due to the COVID-19 situation and academic loss.

He further added, “While preparing the datasheet in 2019, students got more than enough gap between the two exams. Even if some exams were scheduled back to back, it was made sure that subsequent exam was easy”.

Talking about the successful completion of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams which were held in September, he told TOI, “CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode. There are no plans to delay the exams and it will be held in February-March as usual."

Regarding the practical exams, Bhardwaj said that this year the schools will get more time to prepare for the practical exams.

TOI quoted him as saying, “Usually, schools get around 1.5 months. This year, they may get more than two months to conduct practical exams and complete all formalities while keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind”.

Earlier there were reports that the date sheet for CBSE class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 1, 2021, to February 8, 2021.