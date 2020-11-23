CBSE class 12 exam date 2021: Board announces tentative dates for practical exams

CBSE class 12 exam date 2021: Days after the secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Anurag Tripathi, confirmed that the exams for class 10 and 12 would “happen for sure”, a CBSE class 12 date sheet has been released for practical exams.

The date sheet for CBSE class 12 practical examinations says that the same will be conducted from January 1, 2021 to February 8, 2021, reported ZEE Business. The board, however, has clearly stated that these are tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon, it said.

According to the report, CBSE will announce the exact dates of class 12 practical exams through another official notification.

The uncertainty surrounding the holding of CBSE board exams amid demands from various quarters for its cancellation or postponement in view of rising COVID-19 cases was cleared by Tripathi on November 19.

In 2020, the board exams, which had to be postponed mid-wa, were later cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," he had said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.

He, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

Meanwhile, one important thing that CBSE is yet to announce, is the date for the start of the board examinations for main subjects.