CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams from September 22: Here's all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2020 from September 22. The Class 10th compartment exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the Class 12th compartment exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

Since the CBSE compartment exams 2020 will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, all candidates will have to wear a face mask and carry sanitisers with them for their own safety.

Strict social distancing norms will also be followed during the examinations. To ensure this, CBSE has increased the number of exam centres from 575 to 1,278. As per the education board’s official statement, 1,50,198 Class 10 students and 87,651 Class 12 students would be appearing for the CBSE compartment exams 2020.

All candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall and they must be in their uniforms. No communication devices or written material will be allowed inside the exam centre. The reporting time will be different for students as there will be staggered entry in view of the pandemic. The respective timings will be mentioned in the students’ admit cards along with other rules that will have to be followed.

Compartment exams are usually taken by students who fail in one or two subjects, but this year, students who were not satisfied with the marking scheme for papers on which exams could not be conducted (due to COVID-19 spread) have also been allowed to write the exams.

Marks obtained in the CBSE compartment exam will be considered final. The passing marks for compartment exams is the same as normal exams, and students need to secure at least 33 percent marks in the concerned subject and overall to pass CBSE board exams.