CBSE Compartment Exam | CBSE releases exam date-sheet for Class X and XII

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 for Class X and XII.

The compartment exam for CBSE Class X will be held on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28. The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class XII compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

CBSE said in a notification that all the candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle and a water bottle. Wearing of mask will be compulsory.

The question paper will be distributed at 10.15 am and candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the papers. In addition to the theory examinations, there will also be a practical examination for those candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical.

On September 4, the Supreme Court has asked CBSE to file its reply stating the procedure for conducting CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 by September 7.

A total of 87,651 students from CBSE Class XII and 1,50,198 students from CBSE Class X have been put in the compartment category. This means that these students have failed in one of the five main subjects in their board examination.

CBSE has to file its reply stating details of the compartment exam and how it will be conducted amidst the COVID-19 situation. This matter will come for hearing on September 10.