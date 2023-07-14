BMW launches updated SUV X5 at Rs 93.9 lakh

BMW launches new BMW X5 SUV

German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched the new version of its popular SUV X5 with prices starting at Rs 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is locally produced at the company's Chennai plant and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol option has a 3-litre engine with a power output of 381 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. It comes in two variants priced at Rs 93.9 lakh and Rs 1.05 crore, BMW India said in a statement. The diesel variant also has a 3-litre engine with 286 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It also has two variants priced at Rs 95.9 lakh and Rs 1.07 crore, it added. The diesel variant also has a 3-litre engine with 286 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It also has two variants priced at Rs 95.9 lakh and Rs 1.07 crore, it added.

Both the engines feature a 48V electrical motor with a power output of 12 hp that aids in better efficiency and dynamics, the company said. "The new BMW X5 has all the ingredients to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said. "The new BMW X5 has all the ingredients to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The model is equipped with BMWxDrive, the all-wheel drive technology that monitors driving situations and responds accordingly ensuring maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability, the company added.