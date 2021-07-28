Basavaraj Bommai Swearing-in Highlights: PM Modi, BS Yediyurappa congratulate new Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on July 28. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

11.58 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter. "Hearty Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on swearing in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for a successful tenure," he tweeted.

11.50 am: Asked about media reports stating that BJP leader R Ashok will get the post of Deputy CM of Karnataka, he said, "the party will decide on it."

11.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for his work. "No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," he tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratuled newly-appointed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter. "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the PM tweeted.

11.20 am: With Bommai taking the oath of the chief minister, it is the second instance of a father-son duo becoming CM of Karnataka, after HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

11.10 am: BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed as central observers by BJP's parliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary CT Ravi were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Ending the heightened suspense after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the post of CM, the Karnataka BJP legislature party elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader on July 27. The 61-year old leader is a close confidant of Yediyurappa and according to party sources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.

Son of former Chief Minister, late SR Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on July 26.

"The new leader proposal was made by senior leader BS Yediyurappa and was supported by Govind Karjol, R Ashoka, KS Eshwarappa, B Sriramulu, S T Somashekar, Poornima Srinivas, and the newly elected legislature party leader and new Chief Minister will be Basavaraj Bommai," BJP's central observer and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced after the meeting.

Soon after the announcement, the three-time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, sought the blessings of Yediyurappa, whom he also called his "political guru" and he was greeted by other party leaders.

