MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Basavaraj Bommai Swearing-in Highlights: PM Modi, BS Yediyurappa congratulate new Karnataka CM

Ending the heightened suspense after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the post of CM, the Karnataka BJP legislature party elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader on July 27.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)


Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on July 28. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

11.58 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter. "Hearty Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on swearing in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for a successful tenure," he tweeted.

11.50 am: Asked about media reports stating that BJP leader R Ashok will get the post of Deputy CM of Karnataka, he  said, "the party will decide on it."

11.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for his work. "No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," he tweeted.

11.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratuled newly-appointed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter. "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the PM tweeted.

Close

Related stories

11.20 am: With Bommai taking the oath of the chief minister, it is the second instance of a father-son duo becoming CM of Karnataka, after HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

11.10 am: BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed as central observers by BJP's parliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary CT Ravi were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Ending the heightened suspense after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the post of CM, the Karnataka BJP legislature party elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader on July 27. The 61-year old leader is a close confidant of Yediyurappa and according to party sources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.

Son of former Chief Minister, late SR Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on July 26.

Also read | From Tata Motors engineer to Karnataka CM: Five things you need to know about Basavaraj Bommai

"The new leader proposal was made by senior leader BS Yediyurappa and was supported by Govind Karjol, R Ashoka, KS Eshwarappa, B Sriramulu, S T Somashekar, Poornima Srinivas, and the newly elected legislature party leader and new Chief Minister will be Basavaraj Bommai," BJP's central observer and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced after the meeting.

Soon after the announcement, the three-time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, sought the blessings of Yediyurappa, whom he also called his "political guru" and he was greeted by other party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Basavraj Bommai #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics
first published: Jul 28, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.