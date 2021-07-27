From Tata Motors engineer to Karnataka CM: Five things you need to know about Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka BJP Legislative Party elects Basavaraj S Bommai (Centre) as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Basavaraj S Bommai was elected the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 27, having replaced BS Yediyurappa.

He was elected the new Karnataka CM by the BJP legislature in the presence of central observers and state in-charge and outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa.



Basavaraj Bommai was born on January 28, 1960, to SR Bommai and Gangamma S Bommai in Hubli. He belongs to the Lingayat community which accounts for 17% of the population in Karnataka and is the largest vote bank for BJP.



S R Bommai was the 11th Chief Minister of Karnataka and his son Basavaraj Bommai will be the 23rd Chief Minister of the state.



Basavaraj Bommai is a Mechanical Engineer and worked in Tata Motors in Pune for three years.



His political career started from Janata Dal (United) where he was appointed as the General Secretary in 1995.



He joined BJP in 2008, where he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. He is seen as a close confidante of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa government and held the Home Minister portfolio

