Bank tells tea seller he owes Rs 50 crore after he applies for a loan

A humble tea seller in Haryana’s Kurukshetra got a rude shock when he approached a bank for a loan.

The road-side tea seller, who has been identified as Rajkumar, was struggling to sustain himself since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. So, he had applied for a bank loan to start a new venture.

However, not only did his loan application get rejected after submitting his Aadhaar details and other documents, the bank told him that he is a loan defaulter with an outstanding amount of Rs 50 crore.



Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy

Rajkumar, who has an entire family depending on him for sustenance, claims he never took the loan. “I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID-19. Bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of Rs 50 crore; don’t know how that is possible,” he told ANI.