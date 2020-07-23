App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:23 PM IST

Bank tells tea seller he owes Rs 50 crore after he applies for a loan

Rajkumar, the road-side tea seller from Haryana, who has an entire family depending on him for sustenance, claims he never took the loan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A humble tea seller in Haryana’s Kurukshetra got a rude shock when he approached a bank for a loan.

The road-side tea seller, who has been identified as Rajkumar, was struggling to sustain himself since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. So, he had applied for a bank loan to start a new venture.

However, not only did his loan application get rejected after submitting his Aadhaar details and other documents, the bank told him that he is a loan defaulter with an outstanding amount of Rs 50 crore.

Rajkumar, who has an entire family depending on him for sustenance, claims he never took the loan. “I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID-19. Bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of Rs 50 crore; don’t know how that is possible,” he told ANI.
 
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #bank loan #loan default case

