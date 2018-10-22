App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayurveda soft power of India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme, Bhagwat emphasised the need to take Ayurveda to the maximum number of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stating that Ayurveda is the "soft power" of India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday underlined the need to explain the ancient system of medicine through the latest methodology.

He also said the study of Ayurveda and its application be made more relevant in tune with the modern research methodology.

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme, Bhagwat emphasised the need to take Ayurveda to the maximum number of people.

"Various methodologies are prevalent in medical treatment today. Earlier, people used to rely on direct experience. But now there is a system in place wherein documentation is done and research is conducted. There is a research methodology....a system of methodology has to be approved, which should be pursued by the practitioners of Ayurveda," said the RSS chief.

related news

Acknowledging efforts being made in this regard, Bhagwat demanded that the pace be increased.

"There is a need to make the study of Ayurveda and its application more relevant as per the research methodology prevalent in the present system," he said.

Bhagwat said, "A common medical practitioner keeps records of his observations and experience, and writes papers on them. These papers are then published in (science) journals, on the basis of which experiments are conducted. Good record keeping of Ayurveda is the need of the hour".

He said an Ayurveda practitioner, apart from knowing the ancient science in detail, must also be aware of current trends.

"Ayurveda is the soft power of our country. The world is moving towards wellness than treatment. The world is talking about wellness which is already present in our culture. Ayurveda itself is about wellness," he said.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Ayurveda #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.