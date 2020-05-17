App
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Swayam Prabha to have 12 more channels for education

The finance minister said that under the Diksha platform for education and training, there has been a total of 600 million hits from March 24 (when lockdown was announced) till date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Swayam Prabha platform would have 12 more channels for offering educational content across India.

She added that there have been three channels under Swayam Prabha so far. The Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of educational programmes on 24/7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite.

"Provision of telecast of live interactive sessions  on these channels with experts from home on Skype has been made," said the finance minister.

Sitharaman said that the government has also tied-up with private DTH (direct-to-home) operators like Tata Sky and Airtel to air educational video content and enhance the reach of knowledge.

Further, the government is also coordinating the various states to share an air-time of four hours daily on the Swayam Prabha channels to telecast relevant education content.

Due to the Coronavirus-led lockdown, educational institutes have been forced to temporarily suspend physical classes. However, classes have moved online.

Under the DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) platform for education and training, Sitharaman said that there has been a total of 600 million hits from March 24 (when lockdown was announced) till date.

The DIKSHA platform offers teachers, students and parents engaging learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum. Students can download the DIKSHA application and scan the textbook QR codes for easy access to the lessons.

Till now, a total of 200 textbooks have been added to the e-Paathshala so far, said the finance minister.

These initiatives are part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-Reliant India Mission) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

First Published on May 17, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan #Business #coronavirus #Economy #education #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister announces decriminalisation of defaults under Companies Act

Centre to increase expenditure on public health: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman says threshold for default under IBC norms raised to Rs I crore

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

