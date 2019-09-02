App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Army jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Seven people, including five soldiers and a 10-day-old baby, have been killed and several others injured in frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the two districts since July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

An Army jawan was killed on September 1 as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The soldier, manning a forward post, was killed in the firing from across the border in Shahpur-Kerni area of Poonch sector, an Army official said.

Further details of the incident were awaited, he said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the troops on the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, and reviewed the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

Earlier, Jammu-based based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, "At about 1300 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly."

According to the officials, the firing from across the border was intense and was still continuing when last reports were received.

The chief of Army staff (COAS), who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday visited forward areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, and reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control.

First Published on Sep 1, 2019 09:18 am

tags #ceasefire violation #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan

