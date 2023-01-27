English
    Amid pandemic, India's biopharma and diagnostic industry proved to be strategic assets: Mansukh Mandaviya

    In his video address to the National Summit on Quality of Biologicals, organised here by the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), the minister said biological drugs have emerged as a choice of therapy along with conventional chemical drugs.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image credit: Sansad TV)

    The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen India’s biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requirement not just domestically but globally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

    The National Institute of Biologicals is playing a vital role in ensuring that only quality biological products reach the health system, thereby strengthening the prime minister’s mission of ensuring quality health and wellness for all, he said.

    ”The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen our biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requirement not only of our country but globally, which has given meaning to the statement of universal brotherhood ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, ’the whole world is one family,” he stated.