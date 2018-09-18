App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air Tanzania likely to resume services to India from November: Official

The board hosted a roadshow here Monday to showcase the cultural richness of the land and to give insights about famous tourist attractions of Tanzania.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air Tanzania is expected to resume services to India from November this year, a top official of the Tanzania Tourist Board has said. Air India and Air Tanzania had direct flights between the two countries but the operations were stopped in mid-1990s due to commercial reasons.

"We received tremendous support and interest from Indians. Now with the new airline 'Air Tanzania', starting (to Mumbai) from this November, we expect the increase in number of tourists from India to Tanzania,” Tanzania Tourist Board Managing Director Devota Mdachi said.

The board hosted a roadshow here Monday to showcase the cultural richness of the land and to give insights about famous tourist attractions of Tanzania.

According to Zanzibar Tourism Promotion Centre (Mumbai) Jilesh Babla, Air Tanzania recently received permission to operate into India from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

related news

He said the African carrier would operate four direct flights per week to Mumbai from Dar Es Salaam with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the first convention of the Global Tourism Council that began in Cairo Sunday, Babla had said that due to commercial reasons, direct flights were stopped by Air India and Air Tanzania.

The Zanzibar Tourism Promotion Centre also promotes Tanzanian tourism. New Delhi-based Bird Group has been appointed as the general sales agent for the airline.

Stating that both Tanzania and Zanzibar Island offer huge potential to Indian tourists, Babla said an equally big potential lies for the Tanzanian tourists into India.

Tanzania was named “the best safari country in Africa in 2014 and 2015.” This put Tanzania on the world map as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Africa.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Air India #Air Tanzania #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.