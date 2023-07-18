Adequate availability of coal for thermal power plants: Coal Ministry

Coal

The Ministry of Coal on July 18, released a statement confirming the ample availability of coal for the Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) across the nation.

"As on 16th July 2023, thermal power plant end coal stock stands at 33.46 million tonne (MT) which is 28 percent higher compared to the corresponding period of last financial year. Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at mine end, stock in transit and TPPs is 103 MT as against 76.85 MT last year, which is 34 percent higher." the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry is actively coordinating with central and state power generation companies (Gencos), ensuring a seamless supply of coal to the power sector without any shortages.

The Coal Ministry reported that coal production in July 2023 has exceeded last year's figures despite minimal impact from rains. Advanced planning, including the construction of cemented roads and mechanized coal handling plants, has facilitated uninterrupted evacuation from larger mines.

Coal extraction from upper seams has also contributed to the overall production increase. From April 1 to July 16, 2023, coal production reached 258.57 MT, compared to 236.69 MT last year.

Meanwhile, coal dispatches to the power sector have reached 233 MT, surpassing last year's figure of 224 MT. Additional coal quantities have been supplied to the non-regulated sector due to ample availability. Thermal power generation has grown by 2.04 percent this year, while coal production has seen a remarkable growth rate of over nine percent.

The Ministry of Railways ensures sufficient availability of railway rakes for all subsidiaries, facilitating an ample supply of coal stocks to thermal power plants. The Ministries of Coal, Railways, and Power collaborate closely to ensure an adequate coal supply for all thermal power plants.

The Coal Ministry emphasized that no power plant has been shut down due to coal unavailability, and any closures are attributed to other reasons.