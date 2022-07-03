English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    AAP members to send Rs 420 cheques/DDs to PM Modi as mark of protest against Agnipath scheme

    Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Singh announced that the AAP will begin protest against the Agnipath scheme across the state on Sunday.

    PTI
    July 03, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) members will send cheques and demand drafts for Rs 420 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a symbolic protest against the Agnipath scheme, party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

    Taking a jibe at Modi, Singh said he would be told not to do 'char sau bisi (420)' (cheating) with the Indian Army and it will also appeal the government "to not cry for money to protect the country."

    Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh announced that the AAP will begin protest against the Agnipath scheme across the state on Sunday.

    The party will hold agitation against the government "misguiding" the people by claiming "lack of money for the security of the borders." Speaking to reporters at the AAP's state office here, Singh said the party has decided that on Sunday, members of the youth and student wings will urge people to donate against the policies of the Modi government across Uttar Pradesh and will register its symbolic protest by sending Rs 420 to the Modi government through cheques and demand drafts.

    Referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against some Opposition leaders, the AAP leader alleged that the probe agency has become a puppet of the BJP. He claimed that the most important role in toppling the entire Maharashtra government was played by the ED along with the "kidnapping gang" of BJP.

    Close

    Related stories

    The AAP MP also raised questions on the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organization Rashtriya Muslim Manch in the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur. Earlier this week, Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two men who posted videos online claiming they were avenging an insult to Islam.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh #Agnipath military recruitment scheme #Agnipath Scheme #Sanjay Singh
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 09:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.