Aadhaar card update: Unhappy with your Aadhar photo; here is how you can change it

Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it possible for Aadhaar cardholders to use its Aadhaar card photo update service by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center. Being unhappy with one's Aadhaar Card photograph is one of the most common grievances of the 12-digit unique identification number holders.

The Aadhaar Cardholder needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and ask for the photograph change from the Aadhaar executive there for the Aadhaar card photo update, according to UIDAI.

The executive at the Aadhaar enrollment center will ask for the photograph change fee of Rs 25 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax). The executive there will change the photograph once the Aadhaar cardholder pays the photograph change fee. The Aadhaar executive will also give an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number(URN) to the Aadhaar cardholder.

Aadhaar Card photo update: Here are steps

-Log in at the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in - and download the Aadhaar enrollment form.

-Fill Aadhaar enrollment form and submit it to an Aadhaar executive working in the nearest local Aadhaar enrollment center.

-Aadhaar executive will get your bio-metric detail.

-The executive at the Aadhaar enrollment center will take your photograph,

-The executive will update your Aadhaar Card photograph charging Rs 25 plus GST.

-The executive will also give you an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number (URN).

-Use the URN to check if your Aadhaar Card photograph is changed or not.

-After the Aadhaar card photo update, an updated Aadhaar card with a new photograph can be downloaded from the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.

The Aadhaar card photo update can be done with ease with the above-mentioned step-by-step guide.