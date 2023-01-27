English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    A year after taking over Air India, Tatas have more misses than hits to show

    But the transition has just begun and all assessments must bear in mind that the Tatas took over an airline beset with problems. To expect a consistent product and service level on over 100 ageing aircraft almost overnight is asking for a lot.

    Ashwini Phadnis
    January 27, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    When the conglomerate took over last year, the general impression was that it wanted to take the airline back to the glory days under the legendary JRD Tata.

    When the conglomerate took over last year, the general impression was that it wanted to take the airline back to the glory days under the legendary JRD Tata.

    January 27 marks one year of Air India (AI) returning to the Tata fold. When the conglomerate took over last year, the general impression was that it wanted to take the airline back to the glory days under the legendary JRD Tata. At the time of winning the bid for Air India, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata group and are committed to making this a world-class airline.”

    However, the first anniversary celebrations are being held under a cloud. The first blow came soon after the takeover, when many feel Tata Sons committed the first self-goal — it appointed Ilker Ayci, a former Chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the CEO and MD of the airline on February 14 last year.

    The appointment of Ayci, who is said to be close to Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan, raised eyebrows given the political equations between India and Turkey.. Turkey has been supporting Pakistan at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and referring to the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, incurring the ire of the Indian government. RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) said that it was confident the government would not give Ayci the sanction and suggested that the “national carrier” should be controlled by a person of Indian origin. After protests from various quarters in India, Ayci turned down the job a fortnight later.

    Worse followed last November in what many are calling the ‘pee-gate’ scandal, after a flyer allegedly urinated over a co-flyer in the business class section of a New York-New Delhi flight. The controversy is still in the news.