Zika virus case in Kanpur prompts Centre to rush high-level medical team

The Union government has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district where a case of Zika virus has been reported, the Ministry of Health said on October 25.

A warrant officer, aged 57, in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on October 22.

The multidisciplinary team comprises an entomologist, public health specialists and a gynaecologist from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi. The team will assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures against the Zika virus disease, the statement said.

“The team shall work closely with the state health department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the health ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented,” it said.

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika virus contagion.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh had said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

“Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus positive,” he said.

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue, including fever, skin rashes and joint pain.