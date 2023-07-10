Weight gain: Avoid these unhealthy diet and lifestyle habits to stop unwanted weight gain

Weight gain brings with it a long list of life-threatening diseases, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and cancers of the breast and bowel, among others (Image: Canva)

Poor lifestyle choices, driven mostly by the demands of modern life, take a toll on your mental and physical health. These can lead to serious health problems such as stress, anxiety, social isolation, sleep deprivation, and obesity. Among these challenges, weight gain can be a persistent concern despite your best efforts. However, by understanding the factors that contribute to weight gain, and adopting healthier lifestyle choices, you can regain control of your body and work towards achieving a healthier life.

Risks of being overweight: You could be gaining weight over time because of your poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy habits. However, weight gain brings with it a long list of life-threatening diseases, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and cancers of the breast and bowel, among others. Being overweight also raises the risk of stroke.

Reasons for weight gain: There are several factors that contribute to gaining weight, including excess calorie intake (particularly those derived from high-fat and high-sugar foods, which are stored as fat in the body), a sedentary lifestyle, (which makes it difficult for many individuals to maintain a healthy diet and engage in sufficient physical activity), genetics (as they can influence how our bodies process food and store fat) and certain underlying health conditions, such as hypothyroidism. Also, some medications, like steroids and some drugs for high blood pressure, diabetes, or mental health conditions, can potentially lead to weight gain as a side effect.

In order to address and manage weight-related challenges, it is important to combat negative routines. Here are some unhealthy habits that can contribute to weight gain and should be avoided.

Drinking: Alcohol is not the only villain when it comes to weight gain. Regularly consuming sugary sodas or sweetened beverages too is harmful for the body. These unhealthy beverages lack nutritional value and can contribute to weight gain due to their high sugar content. Opt for healthy beverages like tender coconut, buttermilk, green tea, fresh fruit juices, and shakes.

Eating habits: Stop catering to your taste buds and priorotise the needs of your gut instead. Unhealthy binge eating and frequent snacking on processed and high-calorie foods can contribute to weight gain. Moreover, indulging in large portions or regularly consuming meals rich in saturated fats and added sugars can also result in weight gain over time. Remember, listening to your body's nutritional needs and making conscious decisions can lead to better long-term health outcomes.

Sedentary lifestyle: Prolonged periods of sitting or inactivity and bare minimum physical activity are part of a sedentary lifestyle. A lack of movement and exercise reduces your overall energy expenditure, making it easier for excess calories to accumulate and contribute to weight gain. Such a lifestyle can not only impact your weight but also hinder your overall health. Make sure you include physical activities like regular exercise, yoga, and walking in your routine.

Emotional eating: Let not emotions rule your eating habits. Stop turning to food as a coping mechanism for boredom, lethargy, anxiety, and anguish. Emotional eating often leads to weight gain. So engaging in distracted eating, such as eating while watching TV or working, can lead to overconsumption of food and weight gain. To stop emotional binging follow a proper meal plan and never skip meals.

Fiber deficiency: Not including sufficient fiber in your everyday diet can lead to feelings of hunger and increased calorie intake, which further results in weight gain. Make sure to incorporate fiber-rich foods into your everyday diet.

Water intake: A less hydrated body can certainly impact the numbers on the scale. Not consuming sufficient amount of water during the day can make you thirsty, which can further be mistaken for hunger, causing you to consume extra calories when your body is actually in need of hydration. Additionally, if the body is dehydrated, it may retain water as a protective mechanism, leading to temporary weight gain. Dehydration can slow down the metabolism, making it harder to burn calories efficiently. Therefore keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water daily.

Inadequate sleep: Research suggests that insufficient sleep can cause hormonal imbalance and can trigger cravings for high-calorie foods, leading to overeating. Moreover, not getting enough sleep can make it harder for your body to process carbohydrates and control blood sugar levels. This can make it more difficult to manage your weight. Practice meditation, breathing exercises and also keep the environment comfortable for a good sleep.