Protein rich food for weight loss: The dos and don'ts of protein intake, best sources, how much is too much

This vital nutrient aids in repairing and building parts of our body including cells and tissues, organs, muscles, antibodies, and hormones (Image: Canva)

A protein-rich diet has many proven benefits, but there is still a lot of confusion around the vital nutrient, and how it can best be used to achieve your health, fitness, and weight loss goals. Proper guidance is extremely crucial to make sure your protein intake is as per your bodily needs.

With the rise of protein-packed products hitting our shelves, people are consuming more of it than ever before. This vital nutrient aids in repairing and building parts of our body including cells and tissues, organs, muscles, antibodies, and hormones. It helps maintain muscle mass and strength to perform daily physical functions and also helps in weight management.

It's safe to say that a protein-rich diet has many proven benefits, but there is still a lot of confusion around the vital nutrient. Most people, including fitness enthusiasts, often get confused on how to consume protein in the right way to achieve their health, fitness, and weight goals. We bring you a simple list of dos and don'ts that you can keep in mind to make sure your protein intake is in accordance to your bodily needs:

The Dos:

Spread your protein intake through all meals in a day

Contrary to common belief, it is not recommended to consume all your protein towards the end of the day. Several studies have shown that spreading your protein intake throughout the day does you more good. Add protein in certain amounts to your breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner as per your body’s requirements. This will slow down the release of carbohydrates into sugar in your bloodstream. That means, your body will be able to absorb the protein you take and sustain energy, while keeping hunger pangs at bay.

Consume the right amount of protein

The Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) specify that the requirement for dietary protein for all individuals aged 19 years and above is 0.8 grams per kg of body weight. But that is just half the knowledge you need to know how much protein your body actually requires. Other factors like age, muscle mass, and activity level also play a part in determining the amount you must consume daily.

Contrary to common belief, it is not recommended to consume all your protein towards the end of the day (Image: Canva)

Get your protein from a range of sources

Allow your body to make the most of the protein you consume by getting your intake from a variety of sources. Incorporate different protein sources into your diet to make sure you benefit from them in different ways. Consume whole foods like nuts, seeds, dairy, red and white meats, eggs, chicken, and organic non-farmed fish.

The Don’ts:

Don’t rely on just protein

Too much of anything, as we know it, is dangerous. The same condition applied to protein intake as well. Consuming excess protein can harm your health since it might cause a metabolic burden on your kidneys, bones, and liver, and additionally, result in coronary heart disease due to high saturated fat intake. Make sure you stick to a balanced diet with protein, carbs, fibers, fat, minerals, and other nutrients.

Don’t assume that all proteins are same

Proteins in different food groups differ in quality and amino acid content. Meat, for instance, is also packed with saturated fat alongside protein (so you must pick only lean meat), while fish is rich in protein and vitamins and low in saturated fats. However, it’s an ideal source of omega fats. Consuming protein from all food groups ensures you don’t overindulge in a particular type.

Don’t forget about protein on your weight loss journey

Believe it or not, protein is among the best foods that can help you lose weight. It is a fast-filling food that makes you feel full for longer so you can easily stay full for an extended time period after consuming protein. ̧But do make sure to maintain your protein intake even if you’re on a weight-loss journey.