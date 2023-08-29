Home remedies for long hair: Try fenugreek seeds for healthy hair, fight dandruff, protect scalp

Health benefits of fenugreek seeds: These seeds are packed with proteins and lecithin, which can nourish and fortify your hair roots. They can also boost the blood circulation in your scalp and promote the growth of new hair strands (Image: Canva)

From kadhi in the North to sambar in the South, and even pickles across the country, fenugreek seeds are an important ingredient of Indian cuisine and traditional remedies. They add a distinctive flavour and aroma to dishes, making it more delicious and satisfying. But fenugreek seeds are not just for cooking. They also have many health benefits, such as aiding digestion, nourishing the skin, and strengthening the hair.

Fenugreek seeds, also known as "dana methi" or "methi dana" in India, are extensively employed as a spice in Indian culinary preparations. Scientifically known as Trigonella foenum-graecum, they have a distinctive flavour that is earthy and slightly bitter. Alongside, they also help with improving digestion, regulating blood sugar, supporting lactation in nursing mothers, and even help in controlling dandruff and other hair problems.

Here are a few reasons why these magical seeds can be used for hair nourishment and scalp health:

Stimulates increased hair density and thickness: If you want to have thicker and fuller hair, you should try fenugreek seeds. These seeds are packed with proteins and lecithin, which can nourish and fortify your hair roots. They can also boost the blood circulation in your scalp and promote the growth of new hair strands.

Combats hair fall and breakage: Worried about losing your hair or think it's becoming weak and brittle? Hair fall and breakage can be very stressful and frustrating. But don't despair, there is a natural solution that can help you. Fenugreek seeds are rich in hormones that minimise hair loss and breakage. They also boost blood flow to your scalp, nourishing your hair follicles with essential nutrients.

Helps prevent dandruff: The shedding of dead skin cells from the scalp, often accompanied by itchiness and visible flakes, can be both socially awkward and irritating. If you often experience the discomfort of dandruff cascading onto your shoulders, then consider using fenugreek seeds as a solution. These seeds have antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that fight the fungi, the root cause of dandruff. They also soothe and moisturise the scalp, preventing dryness and flakiness.

Nurtures roots and strengths hair: Maintaining strong and healthy hair can be quite challenging, especially in today's fast-paced lifestyle where your hair is continuously exposed to pollution, styling practices, and heat. That's why fenugreek seeds are so amazing. They have proteins that make your hair stronger and more resistant to damage.

Adds natural shine to the hair: If you want to give your hair a natural boost of shine and smoothness, try this simple DIY solution. All you need is some fenugreek seed powder and plain yoghurt. Mix them together and apply the paste to your hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it well. Fenugreek seeds contain mucilage, a gel-like substance, which coats and nourishes your hair, making it glossy, manageable, and frizz-free.

Provides relief from scalp problems: If you struggle with dandruff, hair fall, itchy scalp, psoriasis, or eczema, you might want to try fenugreek seeds. The anti-inflammatory properties of these seeds can soothe your scalp and reduce irritation. Consistent usage might provide relief for conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

Aids in improving hair texture: For silky, shiny hair, try Fenugreek's amazing conditioning power. The mucilage in the seeds coats your hair strands and locks in moisture. To make your own fenugreek conditioner, mix fenugreek powder with coconut milk and apply it to wet hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash it off and enjoy your soft and smooth hair. Mucilage protects your hair from dryness and damage, while the proteins in the seeds nourish and repair the hair cuticle.