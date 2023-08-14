Home remedies for dark circles: Try tea bags, cold compress and other natural ways to lighten skin

Dark circles under eyes: Extreme tiredness and disrupted sleep are the biggest reasons for developing dark circles (Image: Canva)

Have you been staying up late, pulling one all-nighter after the other? Are you under constant duress? Do you wake up with puffy eyes and dark circles that do not seem to go away? Here are eight home remedies to aid in getting rid of infraorbital pigmentation.

When the skin overlying any area of the body becomes darker than usual, it is called hyperpigmentation. Such areas under the eyes are generally called dark circles.

Extreme tiredness and disrupted sleep are the biggest reasons for developing dark circles. Moreover, reasons like allergies, low iron levels in the blood, dehydration, nicotine usage, thyroid issues, and even skin inflammation contribute to their occurrence. Exposure to UV rays and consecutive hangovers have also been linked to their appearance. Overusing smartphones and having an inadequate diet are elements that impact the pigmentation around the eyes. Dark circles are more prevalent among older individuals due to the gradual thinning of the skin around the eye area as they age. Genetic makeup and ethnic background further determine the extent of hyperpigmentation.

The infraorbital dark circles are often normal, but if they bother you aesthetically, here are some home remedies you can try:

Manage your sleep schedule: Follow a timely sleep schedule that allows you to complete at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night. This can help keep fatigue at bay, and a well-rested body is less likely to fall prey to dark circles.

Mind the pillow problem: Eliminate this problem by stacking one or two pillows at night before you sleep. This keeps the head extended a little, preventing fluid collection below the orbit.

Try cold compress: As mentioned, dilated blood vessels can lead to the formation of dark circles. A cold compress may be used under the eyes so as to constrict the said arteries and veins, thus preventing hyperpigmentation.

Use sunscreens: Tackling ultraviolet radiation can be managed by using sunscreen and avoiding direct exposure to the sun as much as possible. Using goggles that cover the susceptible area may help.

Get help from tomatoes: Known for their antioxidant properties, tomatoes have a bleaching action that can be utilised in treating dark circles. Application of tomato juice for about ten minutes can aid in getting rid of infraorbital pigmentation. Make sure you do not have sensitive skin before using this technique.

Avoid alcohol: Staying away from late-night parties is a great idea if you wish to prevent this condition. Hangovers can lead to fatigue, which in turn causes puffy eyes and the development of dark circles.

Meditate daily: A hectic lifestyle can increase stress and anxiety levels, which starts a cascade of fatigue and subsequent depression. Practising how to stay calm in the midst of adversity is an indirect way of managing dark circles. This also influences your sleep cycle, thus providing a long-term solution.

Use tea bags: Another popular strategy that works as an easy home remedy is the use of cold tea bags. Refrigerated tea bags can be applied for about fifteen minutes to achieve the desired results. Chamomile tea bags can be used for the same.

If you notice worsening of dark circles, or wish to be rid of them permanently, it is advised to consult your dermatologist.