Health benefits of drinking coffee | Fact vs fad: Does lemon coffee really help in weight loss?

Caffeine, in reality, doesn’t reduce calories but is an appetite suppressant (Image: Canva)

The internet may be obsessing with drinking coffee with lemon lately, claiming it to be the quickest way to ‘lose weight fast’ or ‘burn belly fat’. But the trend has little science behind it. Sure, if you switch your morning drink from a high-calorie frappe or shake, unsweetened black coffee with a lemon squeezed in it would be a healthier option, but it is no magic elixir.

Also read | Weight loss: How to lose weight, reach your fitness goals without falling for exercise myths

Probably two of the most common ingredients found lying about the house, both coffee and lemon have their individual benefits, but nutrition experts say there is no evidence to suggest that you lose weight when you have coffee and lemon, either individually or in combination. There may be some aid in the weight loss process for some, but that generally comes from drinking coffee — adding lemon to it does not enhance the effects.

Then, the question is where does this diet fad stem from? Well, part of it may be because people wrongly believe that black coffee is calorie-free. Caffeine, in reality, doesn’t reduce calories but is an appetite suppressant. Just like any other liquid, it helps control hunger pangs if you are craving for a snack. A tall glass of water would bring you the same result!

There are also studies that show that coffee increases your basal metabolism rate (BMR). That’s because caffeine is known to block the neurotransmitter adenosine and increase stimulating neurotransmitters like dopamine. But in order to increase your BMR, one would need to drink at least 12 cups of coffee a day.

Also read: Intermittent fasting for weight loss | Pros, cons, types, and tips… everything about this diet plan

Lemon water, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin C, folate, minerals, and antioxidants. It is certainly great for your gut, thanks to its alkaline nature. But if you think these two together would help you slip into your old pair of skinny jeans on their own, you are bound to be disappointed.

Having said that, lemon coffee does have some other health benefits. Just like any other caffeine-based drink, lemon coffee would act as a headache remedy. Research shows that it can be an effective way to block migraine pain. However, in some people caffeine is actually a trigger for migraines, so it is important that you test your body’s reaction before adding it to your morning routine. Caffeine also improves brain health, reduces the risk of dementia, and boosts your mood. But then, lemon has nothing to do with these benefits.

In fact, unlike the classic combination of lemon and tea, coffee with lemon doesn’t even taste good. It is simply an unpalatable drink with a lot of bitterness and bite, certainly not gulpable as any other health drink. Lemon coffee is fairly harmless, if consumed in little quantities, but that’s just that.

Final verdict on the trend? Coffee still seems to be responsible for most of the purported benefits of this drink, but lemons hardly have a role to play here.