Weight loss: How to lose weight, reach your fitness goals without falling for exercise myths

Obesity is a serious, growing health issue across the board. Everyone’s weight loss journey is different, and in that scenario, unhealthy misconceptions, unrealistic fitness goals, and lack of proper resources or knowledge can be the biggest obstacles. In order to lose weight, you need to focus on changing your lifestyle, adopt good habits, and fix a healthy diet and exercise routine that works for you. It is also equally important to fend off any myth and misconception that comes across your way.

We debunk some of the most common myths about weight loss that could be holding you back from your goals:

Myth 1: All carbs make you fat

Fact: Macronutrients like carbs, proteins, and fats are an essential part of any healthy and sustainable diet. Consumed in the right quantities, as part of a balanced diet, carbohydrates will never lead to weight gain unless you add other fats (like butter, cream etc.) to them. Eat whole grain and wholemeal carbohydrates such as brown rice and wholemeal bread, and potatoes with the skins on to increase your intake of fibre. And, of course, avoid fried starchy foods when trying to lose weight.

Myth 2: Starving yourself is the best way to lose weight

Fact: Crash diets are unlikely to result in long-term weight loss. Skipping meals and snacks is never a good idea. Instead of losing weight, it can sometimes lead to long-term weight gain. When you are starving, your body automatically slows down the metabolism as a survival skill in order to get through an extended period of time. Additionally, not eating when you're hungry leads to irritability, dissatisfaction, and eventually, inevitable binging.

Myth 3: ‘Low fat’ foods are always a healthy choice

Fact: Foods labelled as low-fat, fat-free, reduced fat, and sugar-free don't equate calorie-free. These foods have to contain no more than a specific amount of fat to legally use that label, but this doesn’t make them a healthy choice. They often compensate by containing additives like high levels of sugar, salt, and chemical fillers that make them unhealthy.

Myth 4: Only an exercise regime can help you achieve your goal weight

Fact: Exercise without a proper balanced diet is a bad idea for people with a serious weight problem. You need to burn more calories than you take in to lose body fat. So, it may seem only logical that eating less and exercising more would cause weight loss. This does work in theory or when you make permanent lifestyle changes, but in reality, following this advice may lead to regaining any lost weight due to other physiological and biochemical factors involved. A major and sustained change in perspective and behaviour is needed to lose weight along with a balanced diet and exercise regimen.

Myth 5: It’s all about the willpower, not biology

Fact: Obesity is a very complex disorder with dozens — if not hundreds — of contributing factors that go well beyond willpower. Your weight loss journey is not a reflection of your character. It doesn’t mean lack of willpower or motivation. Research studies have proven over and over that factors such as genetics, environment, and medical conditions like hypothyroidism, PCOS, and depression, play a significant role in your weight gain or loss.

Myth 6: All slimming pills are safe to use for weight loss

Fact: Most diet medications are ineffective and can cause serious harm to your body. Not all slimming tablets are safe to consume or effective enough to lose weight. There are a number of prescribed medicines available from your GP for weight loss. There are many unlicensed weight loss products available on the market that may cause health issues due to side effects like high blood pressure, nausea, fatigue, insomnia, kidney problems, and increased heart rate.